AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,140 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

