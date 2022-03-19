AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 101,839 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,839 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $25,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE KO opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

