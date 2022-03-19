AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,702 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,702 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $219.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.46 and its 200 day moving average is $216.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

