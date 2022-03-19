AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 49,782 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,782 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $18,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

SCHD opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

