AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,437 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $254.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.59 and its 200-day moving average is $252.18. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $221.83 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

