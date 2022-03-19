Aergo (AERGO) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Aergo has a market capitalization of $81.98 million and $9.69 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aergo has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aergo Coin Profile

Aergo is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,462,199 coins. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Aergo Coin Trading

