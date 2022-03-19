Aeternity Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $35.82 million and $1.52 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 398,067,187 coins and its circulating supply is 352,246,244 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

