AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.12

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.12 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 39.45 ($0.51). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 37.60 ($0.49), with a volume of 5,087,759 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.16. The company has a market cap of £276.17 million and a P/E ratio of -28.92. The company has a current ratio of 29.36, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)
