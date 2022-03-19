Agincourt Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 156,135 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Agincourt Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,587,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.