AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

AI Doctor (AIDOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $70,114.44 and approximately $1.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

