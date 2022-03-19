Aion Hits Market Cap of $44.34 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $44.34 million and $6.12 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,897.27 or 0.99938940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00245439 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.05 or 0.00283976 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00129286 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004905 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001197 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.