Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Lowered by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 817,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,543,000 after purchasing an additional 136,756 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock opened at $231.67 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

