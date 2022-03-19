Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 294.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 117.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,267 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Shares of ABNB opened at $167.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.74 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

