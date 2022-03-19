Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $34.32 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $172.64 million and $34.32 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.00422475 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00076306 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00098316 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007570 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,024,408 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

