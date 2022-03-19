Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after acquiring an additional 745,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,596 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,547,000 after acquiring an additional 195,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,025,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $195.64 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

