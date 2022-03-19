Algorand Market Capitalization Reaches $5.09 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Algorand has a total market cap of $5.09 billion and approximately $855.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00208111 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00027132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00388225 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,062,404,426 coins and its circulating supply is 6,627,050,036 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

