Algorand Price Reaches $0.77 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $5.10 billion and $202.74 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001833 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,062,416,828 coins and its circulating supply is 6,627,062,071 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

