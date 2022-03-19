Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after buying an additional 1,657,946 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after buying an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.31.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

