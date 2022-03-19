AllSafe Market Cap Tops $109,150.96 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $109,150.96 and $50.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

