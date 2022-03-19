ALLY Price Tops $0.0018 (ALY)

ALLY (ALY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One ALLY coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $4.12 million and $16,309.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Get ALLY alerts:

ALLY Profile

ALLY is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

