Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 2.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,847,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,931,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,430. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

