Altus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,847 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $109.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,802,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,915. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.99.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

