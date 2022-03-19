Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $33.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 20.0% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,484,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $225.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,193. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.75 and its 200 day moving average is $230.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

