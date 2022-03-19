Altus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises 11.9% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $19,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,473,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV traded up $9.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,215 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.44.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

