AMATEN Price Down 8.7% This Week (AMA)

AMATEN (AMA) traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. AMATEN has a total market cap of $397,103.88 and $10.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00035739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00106535 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

