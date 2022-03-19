Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.54% of Ambarella worth $115,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 669.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $4,278,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,690 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.09. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.28 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.