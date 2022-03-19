Ambrosus (AMB) Price Hits $0.0164 on Top Exchanges

Ambrosus (AMB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $130,729.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ambrosus

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 550,197,963 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

