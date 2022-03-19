Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,595 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.53% of Amedisys worth $27,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 55.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $166.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

