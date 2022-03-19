America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after buying an additional 110,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.72. 4,309,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a 200 day moving average of $127.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.