America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,669 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 3.4% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,934,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,534,876. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

