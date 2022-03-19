America First Multifamily Investors Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, April 4th (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

ATAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth $91,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter worth $638,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 13.7% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 93.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

