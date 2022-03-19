American Asset Management Inc. Has $35.26 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 31.1% of American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $35,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.33 and a 200-day moving average of $170.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.