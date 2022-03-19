American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 187,509 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
American Bio Medica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABMC)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Bio Medica (ABMC)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.