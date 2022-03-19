American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $2,040,124. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

