American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,625,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,679. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.68. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

