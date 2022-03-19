American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $242.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

