American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). American Well reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of AMWL opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.55. American Well has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,499 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $46,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,103. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in American Well during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at $6,843,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 92,206 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at $7,593,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

