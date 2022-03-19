AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,740 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.55% of PetIQ worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 11.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 389,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,681. The company has a market capitalization of $709.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

