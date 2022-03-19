AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,034 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.12% of Terminix Global worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

TMX traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMX shares. William Blair downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

