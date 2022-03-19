AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Envestnet worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in Envestnet by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,001,000 after buying an additional 211,453 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Envestnet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after buying an additional 52,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Envestnet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Envestnet by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 358,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after buying an additional 37,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 311,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $76.31. 528,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 317.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.