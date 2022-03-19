AMI Asset Management Corp Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,740 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 85.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $1,577,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,522. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 254.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

