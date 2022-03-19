AMI Asset Management Corp Has $12.15 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,655 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after buying an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 996,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 623,818 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU traded up $8.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,741,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,699 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

