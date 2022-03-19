AMI Asset Management Corp Has $6.29 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.15% of CONMED worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 900.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 275.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock worth $4,543,840 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.21. The company had a trading volume of 451,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,696. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average of $138.64. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $117.62 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CONMED Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.