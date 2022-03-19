AMI Asset Management Corp Has $6.73 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Primerica worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Primerica by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Primerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Primerica by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Primerica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

PRI stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.38. 300,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,840. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.40. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

