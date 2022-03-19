AMI Asset Management Corp Has $8.42 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,303 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.24% of Merit Medical Systems worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.64. 536,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

