AMI Asset Management Corp Increases Holdings in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,070 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.12% of PowerSchool worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. 2,021,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,579. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20. On average, research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

