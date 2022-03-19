AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,148 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.19% of Verint Systems worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Verint Systems by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Verint Systems by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000.

VRNT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $51.01. 808,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,880. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -196.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,472 shares of company stock worth $1,403,150. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

