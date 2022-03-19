AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,259 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $918,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $598,000.

BJ stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,643. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

