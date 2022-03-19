AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,601 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.15% of Insperity worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Insperity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $12,024,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Insperity by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Insperity by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of NSP traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,617. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.97.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

