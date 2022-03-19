AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,815 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.10% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,156,000 after purchasing an additional 494,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,384 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 846,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,261,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

